Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy, never fail to give couple goals. From their romantic and witty banter to expressing their love for each other on social media, Virushka (as fondly called by their fans) made everyone envious of their relationship. So it is quite natural for Anushka to feel sad when Virat parts away from her to fulfill his commitments as Indian Cricket captain.

Virat has flown to Wellington to take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve. And Anushka has already started missing the love of her life. She took to Instagram to post a black and white selfie of her clicked by Virat and wrote, "You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do."

In the picture, Anushka looks very happy while posing for the photograph and can be seen running her fingers through her hair flashing a wide smile on her face. Virat, on the other hand, looks dashing in his bearded avatar while raising his right eyebrow.

Vacation goals

In January, the couple had flown to Switzerland for a much-needed vacation wherein Virat said that he has 'figured' Anushka out. Anushka had posted some of her photos in which she could be seen having fun while eating. She captioned the photos: "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out."

Kohli also took to Instagram to share some happy moments from the holiday. "No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you," he captioned his snap and tagged Anushka in it. In the photo, he is seen sitting and posing in a sweatshirt with shades and a watch.

Virat, Anushka's net worth

Virat and Anushka are undoubtedly among the few powerful couples in the cricket and film fraternity and among the richest celebrities in India as well.

While Virat had topped 2019's Forbes Celebrities 100 list, Anushka was ranked 21st in the list. According to a report in GQ, Virat Kohli's total net worth is around Rs 900 crore. He earned Rs 252.72 crores last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma earned Rs Rs 28.67 crore last year and has a net worth of Rs 350 crore approximately. So going by the numbers, the combined net worth of Virushka stands at over Rs 1,200 crore.