Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered absolute couple goals. The actress makes sure she is present for Virat's important matches and the cricketer too acknowledges her presence in the most romantic ways. Netizens are in awe of the two and often laud the fact that they are each other's support system and always have each other's back. Anushka's recent post on Instagram is making internet users wonder if she is too in her ways and is supporting Virat's comment on BCCI's brand new diktat about players getting to spend limited time with family.

Recently, Anushka took to her Instagram account to put up a story that indicated that different versions of ourselves often exist in the minds of others. The write-up mentioned that while we might have a particular image of ourselves, those around us will always perceive us in a different way. She acknowledged that everyone we come across looks at us in a different way.

The note mentioned, "A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you. The person you think of as 'yourself' only exists for you, and even you don't really know who that is. Every person you meet, have a relationship with, or make eye contact on the street with, creates a version of 'you' in their heads."

It was further added, "You're not the same person to your mom, your dad, your siblings than you are to your co-workers, your neighbours or your friends. There are a thousand different versions of yourself out there, in people's minds. A 'you' exists in each version and yet your 'you', 'yourself' isn't really a 'someone' at all."

Several netizens, especially Reddit users were quick enough to point out that this story was especially put out as a subtle hint of support right after Virat's comment on BCCI's new diktat.

BCCI recently announced a strict travel policy that mentioned "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period." Virat who was attending the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bangalore spoke about this new rule.

The masterclass cricketer shed light on how humbling and grounding it can be to come back to one's family after what has been a rather intense day. Virat highlighted the value that the presence of family can bring to a cricketer's life.