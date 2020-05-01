Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma who has been enthraling the audience ever since her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, turned 32 today. The actress who was last seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and SRK, has been spending her quality quarantine days with her husband, Virat Kohli.

Though Anushka is away from the silver screen, she has been sending out positivity to all her fans in the time of pandemic caused due to coronavirus. On the occasion of her birthday, while the wishes poured in from all around the world, Anushka has thanked her fans and penned down an emotional poem which is an eye-opener in these dark times.

Rab Ne Band Di Jodi fame Anushka Sharma has shared a poem that read 'I wish Today, Sadness Dwindles. I wish Today, Suffering ends.' She captioned her emotional poem and wrote, "Today, I wish for all this to end."

Read here:

The captain of the Indian cricket team and husband to gorgeous Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli also shared a beautiful picture, wishing her wife in style. He showered his love on Anushka and wrote, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world every day. I love you ❤️"

Virat's buddy Yuvraj Singh also wished Anushka in quirky and funny style and said, "Happy birthday Rosie phabie. Sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma"

Happy birthday Rosie phabie ? ? sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy!@AnushkaSharma — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2020

Indian badminton fame, Saina Nehwal also posted a picture on Twitter to wish Anushka on her birthday. "Wish u a very happy birthday @AnushkaSharma," Saina tweeted.

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans entertained by sharing videos and glimpse of their life during the lockdown period on social media platforms.

Recently, Anushka posted a hilarious video on Instagram where she was seen teasing Virat Kohli. She also shared 'GuesstheGibberish' videos on her Instagram stories where we can spot the couple having fun.