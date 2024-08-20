Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that their kids Akaay and Vamika don't get exposed to the paparazzi culture. The two have given strict instructions to media people never to click pictures of their two kids. But, Anushka keeps giving sneak peek into her children on certain occasions.

On Raksha Bandhan, Anushka shared a picture of the festivities at her home. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress shared a picture of two adorable rakhis on her Instagram stories. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from showering their love on the picture. It was in February this year that the duo welcomed their second child into the world.

Akaay's birth announcement

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!" Kohli and Anushka had informed their fans and followers in an Instagram post. "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," the two added.

Anushka faces fury

Ever since Anushka's second pregnancy, the power couple has been spending a lot of their time in London. The two have consistently tried to stay away from the media glare and want to ensure privacy of their kids. However, their actions have often faced the fury of netizens as well. A few days back, when Anushka had shared a glimpse of her son, netizens had lashed out at the actress.

Many accused her of sharing sneak peek of her kids at the same time seeking privacy from media. Many also argued that they should let the media and the world see their kids like Kareena – Saif did with Taimur and Jeh. Many even brought of Raha Kapoor's name to remind them how the Kapoor couple has been open about getting their baby girl clicked.