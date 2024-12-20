Varun Dhawan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film - Baby John. The actor has dominated social media with the press events and conferences. In a latest interview, the actor has shared an anecdote about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Varun and Anushka have worked together in Sui Dhaaga.

How Anushka found Virat crying

Varun revealed how Anushka Sharma had told him about not being for one of the games that Virat played and lost. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had then told him how when she finally came back she saw Virat Kohli crying.

"I think it was a Nottingham Test where India had lost and Anushka was not present at the game. She came back, she didn't know where Virat was. Then she came to the room and saw him l down, literally crying," he said on the Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast. Varun's statement comes at a time when Virat has been in one of his poorest forms.

Guess he's talking about the Edgbaston test 2018. Or maybe from 2021 Eng tour. pic.twitter.com/8SwzOH7PIT — iᴍ_Aʀʏᴀɴ18 (@crickohli18) December 19, 2024

Reactions to the revelation

Social media has erupted with support and empathy for the cricketer ever since.

"People often cry when Virat praises her during interviews. They have no idea what happens off the field. Also, Virat's mental toughness," a Twitter user commented. "This was when he was at peak, can't image the current situation. People lack empathy these days and go overboard," another user commented.

"It was definitely Edgbaston 2018 test, when virat single handedly made all the runs but all others batsman failed terribly," read a comment.

However, there were few users who condemned Varun for sharing Anushka - Virat's personal story which she had told him in confidence. "Bro but why did you all shared these stats it was something very personal which Anushka shares to not meant to she shared everywhere you could have denied this thing," a user questioned.