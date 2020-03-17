Anushka Shetty has been making headlines for various reasons in recent times. In the interviews, the actress has given to various media houses, and the outputs, have sparked up many doubts. The actress has been linked up to many actors like Prabhas and Naga Chaitanya and has never bothered to respond to such rumours.

Talking to one of the leading entertainment portals, the actress said, "I have had the most beautiful relationship in the past, around the year 2008, but I can't tell you who the guy is because it's something very personal. I would have revealed his identity had we still been together," she said.

In 2008, the actress was very much in demand and she was seen as the leading lady is almost every other Telugu film. In the same year, she was shooting for Billa.

There are speculations that she might have been in a relationship with a biggie of Telugu film industry and not someone from outside the industry. Also, it could be one of those actors to whom she had been linked up.

However, and for whatever reasons, the relationship did not go ahead. "It was a choice we made, but for me, it still remains a very respectable relationship," she explains. "But the day I get married, it will be an open thing," Anushka asserts.

PR Handout

We have earlier reported that the actress believes marriage is a sacred space and that she will definitely announce when she gets married. Also, she slammed the rumours on marrying a divorcee.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Nishabdam. Due to COVID- 19, the release of the film has been postponed as of now and the final date will be announced later. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdam has Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala and others in lead roles.