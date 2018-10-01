The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently filed a complaint with the International Cricket Committee (ICC) regarding dues owed to them by India, after the BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team to play two bilateral series with their neighbours.

The PCB have claimed around Rs 447 crore from the Indian board, in a hearing that is set to take place on October 1 in Dubai.

Former BCCI president and BJP MLA Anurag Thakur has dismissed the PCB's claims and said that the BCCI should not pay a single penny to the Pakistan board as many countries have refused to tour the country.

"India should not pay any money to PCB. For a number of years, many nations did not visit Pakistan to play matches. I think no official from India should attend ICC hearing," said the former BCCI president.

The BCCI and PCB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously, where the two teams would play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, but having failed to send their team to play the Pakistan cricket team, the PCB decided to lodge a complaint with the ICC.

India and Pakistan have only played in neutral venues in the last few years, as both governments are at loggerheads due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The Indian board will be represented by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The two teams played against each other at the Asia Cup in Dubai, where the Indians won both their games, before going on to win the competition.