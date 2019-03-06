An impostor, who claimed to be Anurag Kashyap, has been troubling actress, model Ruhi Singh with sexually abusive messages.

Ruhi revealed that a man has been messaging vulgar texts to her from different numbers, following which she has recently filed a police complaint.

Ruhi said that the man initially used to send her texts saying he loves her and wanted to marry her. While she ignored the initial texts, she got alarmed after the messages turned sexually abusive and threatening.

He even introduced himself as Anurag Kashyap, but since Ruhi knew the film-maker personally, she was certain that it was an impostor. The actress further said that she keeps blocking the numbers he sends texts from, but every time he comes up with new numbers.

What startled Ruhi the most is the stalker being well aware of her friend circle, and her daily routine. She also said that the harasser appears to be mentally unstable as in some of the texts he even claimed to be from the police department, and also said that he wanted to be imprisoned.

"For now, I keep blocking his numbers. I even replied to him once saying that he should stop harassing me or else I will take legal action. But it didn't affect him and he went on to say bizarre things like, 'I am a police officer myself '. He even says, 'I am from the cyber cell. I want to go to jail myself '. He sends me the address and time as to where I can meet him and this happens every day. He clearly seems unstable", she told Times of India.

Anurag Kashyap also tweeted about it, asking people not to fall prey to such impostors. "This Impostor has been harassing a lot of people for last two years. I only have one InDian number wherever in the world I travel. Don't fall for this impostor and immediately report him if one gets a text from any overseas number pretending to be me. Thank you [sic]," he tweeted.

Ruhi said that she is not scared of such stalkers, and is hopeful that police will catch hold of him soon. She also urged other women not to feel intimidated by such people, and instead take action against them.