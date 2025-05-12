Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a personal chapter with fans, about facing monetary issues ahead of his daughter Aaliyah's wedding and how Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi got him out of the slump.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kashyap recently opened up about declining several South Indian films, until he found it in the script of Maharaja. The opportunity, though, wasn't purely coincidental. It started with running into Vijay Sethupathi at a common neighbour's house and evolved into something life-altering.

"I kept running into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour's. He said, "We have been trying to get this amazing script to you." I wasn't sure at first," Kashyap said. "But Vijay helped me to see something new in Kennedy, so I gave him a 'Thank You' card in that film."

The clip went on to show Anurag and Kirron having a heart-to-heart, with Anurag opening up about how he was worried that he would not be able to afford his daughter's wedding. Vijay could not have been more generous in his response.

"I told him, 'My daughter is getting married next year, and I don't think I'll be able to afford it. And Vijay said, 'We're going to help you.' And that is how Maharaja came about," Kashyap said.

Not only was it widely appreciated, but it also entered the Rs 200-crore club worldwide, making it one of the high-grossing Tamil releases of the year. And it did phenomenal business in China.

Now Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got married to longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2024. The beaming father looked like he was taking great pleasure in performing the wedding rituals, grateful for the serendipity that had brought him there — with an assist from a friend.