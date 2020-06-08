Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given his apology to actor-cinematographer Natarajan Subramaniam aka Nataraja Subramani, who had lashed out at him recently for ignoring him after getting popularity. The former has called the latter a "teacher" and admitted called Subramani's outburst was "genuine".

Anurag Kashyap, in a serie of Tweets, recalled how Nataraja Subramani helped him in his early days in film industry, while stating that it was him who introduced the filmmaker to the Tamil cinema.

The Bollywood filmmaker claimed that he met Rajinikanth, Dhanush and others through Nataraja Subramani. He has also lent an apology to him on Twitter. Check out his series of tweets below:

Thread Been reading a lot about @natty_nataraj'S outburst being reported in the media . For the record , I want to state here that he is not just my friend but we grew together in cinema . When I did not know how to communicate my shot to my cameraman , he taught me how to .. He was my teacher, he showed me how to move a camera , he was my first collaborator . He shot "Last Train to Mahakali", "Paanch" and "Black Friday". We lived our Years of ban and obscurity together. It was

@natty_nataraj who introduced me to Tamizh cinema . It was @natty_nataraj who introduced me to director Bala , it was him who made me meet Rajni Sir, he showed me my first Tamizh film starring @dhanushkraja directed by Selvaraghavan . Without subtitles . After which I discovered other Tamizh cinema So if he feels hurt by something and has an outburst , because of a certain expectation from me , he has every right and it's between two friends . And he comes from a place of love and honesty.

@natty_nataraj has taught me so much and has been with me in my most obscure years. And please hear him .. I just got off the phone with him and all he has been doing is trying to reach me.. so please leave him alone and treat this as my official statement on the matter. His hurt is genuine. I wasn't there when he needed me and I didn't know about it. So let me say it very clearly . "I am sorry Natty ".

Why Nataraja Subramani lashed out at Kashyap?

Nataraja Subramani called Anurag Kashyap a "selfish" man and recalled the things that he did for the filmmaker in his early days in a series of Tweets which can be seen below: