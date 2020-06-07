As an audience, we only get to see what makes it onto the screen in front of us, the final product of what goes into making a film. We may get a few behind the scenes insight but nothing more than that. We hear a lot about actors and directors not getting along from time to time, certain incidents that cause a rift between an actor-director duo, even if the end product is magic.

Anurag Kashyap, in an interview, recently revealed what it was like working with Abhay Deol on Dev.D. The director was candid about his experience and didn't sugarcoat it, he called it 'painfully difficult' and even revealed that the actor wanted the benefits of being a 'Deol'.

Anurag Kashyap about his experience working with Abhay Deol

Few actors have brought the alternative into the mainstream like Abhay Deol. And few directors have brought the alternative into the mainstream like Anurag Kashyap. Naturally then, the two as a Bollywood director-actor duo should be like two peas in a pod. However, the truth is now out that they are not.

Anybody who has watched Dev.D knows how the duo can produce poignancy with just the right amount of noise. The film was a masterclass, and the audience were students let into a style of filmmaking few filmmakers can boast. But, nobody knew what went on behind the scenes, nobody would have been able to tell there were issues. Of course, all films have ups and downs, but few films make a director not want to work with an actor thereafter.

Anurag Kashyap in a candid chat with HuffPost revealed how difficult it was to work with Abhay, "It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don't really have great working memories with him. And haven't talked to him much since I finished shooting." Even though the pair were friends before Dev.D, the working experience definitely would have impacted their equation.

Kashyap revealed more about his behaviour, "He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a "Deol." He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him." He added that Abhay wasn't kind towards the crew and didn't promote the film.

Abhay Deol said that people wanted him to recreate the experience of Dev.D, but he would say, he only wanted to recreate the 'idea of taking a risk'. Anurag Kashyap added that Abhay Deol was grappling with something personal during the time of Dev.D which he didn't talk to anybody about and he said, that the actor felt betrayed by him, but never touched upon it. It still makes one wonder, whether two will make a film again, and if this experience will be water under the bridge.