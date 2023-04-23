The entertainment industry in India is now on a path of change. In the earlier years, filmmakers were often hesitant to include kissing scenes in their movies even if the story demands such shots. Things, however, have changed, and nowadays, several Indian movies often feature beautifully crafted kissing scenes.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five Indian actresses who shocked everyone with their onscreen kissing scenes.

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran, the Mollywood girl who debuted in 'Premam' surprised everyone with her intimate kissing scene in the movie 'Rowdy Boys.'

Rowdy Boys featured a couple of lip-lock scenes featuring Anupama and Ashish, and these scenes were beautifully portrayed on screen by filmmaker Sree Harsha Konuganti.

The film revolves around the story of an engineering student Akshay and a medical student Kavya, where the war between both these colleges ends up in a threat to their love.

Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly

Tollywood actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly recently shocked the viewers with their intimate scenes in the romantic crime thriller movie Khatra/Dangerous.

The film narrates an LGBTQ subject where both actresses has stunningly performed their part as lesbian couples with erotic lip-lock scenes.

The film narrates the life of two young vulnerable girls who had bad experiences with men and in due course, they end up falling passionately in love with each other.

Neha Shetty

Neha Shetty who debuted in the Kannada film 'Mungaru Male 2' has also shocked the viewers by performing a lip-lock scene with Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the movie DJ Tillu.

The film depicts the life of DJ Tillu and Radhika and the twists and turns in his life, after falling in love with Radhika.

Anikha Surendran

Anikha Surendran who made her debut as a lead heroine in 'Oh My Darling' has sizzled the audiences with multiple lip-lock scenes with Mollywood actor Melvin.

The movie depicts the love life of Jeni(Anikha) and Joyal (Melvin), and the lip lock scenes were included in the movie to portray the intensity of their romantic relationship.

Anu Emmanuel

Anu Emmanuel, who made her debut as a heroine in 'Action Hero Biju' hats also performed a lip lock scene with Allu Sirish in the film 'Urvasivo Rakshasivo'.

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the story of the film revolves around the romantic relationship of Sree Kumar and Sindhuja, played by Sirish and Emmanuel respectively.