The designated on-screen papa of Bollywood, actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on March 7. The actor celebrated his special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York. The two actors have worked together in David O Russell's film 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared his happiness of spending time with Robert De Niro who has worked in popular films such as The Godfather, Taxi Driver, King Of Comedy was seen with a cake.

In the video that was uploaded by Anupam Kher on social media, De Niro and he were seen dining-in in an indoor space; they were greeted with a chocolate cake which was brought to their tables as they start singing the birthday song for him.

"Thank You it means a lot that you are in with me," said Anupam Kher after the birthday song is over. Robert De Niro was then seen asking The Accidental Prime Minister actor to proceed towards the customary cake cutting and making a wish while blowing the candle.

Take a look:

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप।??? pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

"Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap," he further wrote in Hindi.

Anupam Kher is one of the notable actors from India who is widely recognised internationally. Although in the later years he gained more fame for his perpetual role as the father figure in Bollywood films, UK based website, Richtopia had branded Anupam Kher as the sixth most influential author worldwide, for his book The Best Thing About You Is You. The list included several other influential authors such as JK Rowling and Paulo Coelho.