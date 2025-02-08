Anupam Kher has always been extremely honest about his views and thoughts, he is candid when it comes to sharing his opinions even if that is in a public space. The actor often takes to his social media accounts to share his love and appreciation for new-age stars. Kher is also very vocal in supporting new film releases and shares reviews with his fans and followers. Recently, the actor who is in possession of an impeccable filmography appreciated Kartik Aaryan who is generations apart from him, not just in age but also in experience.

Kher was at an event recently in Mumbai where he received an award but while giving the thank you speech, he did not forget to mention the incredible journey that Kartik has had in Bollywood. The senior actor spoke about how Kartik's journey so far has been extremely inspiring and mentioned that he too looks up to him.

Admiring Kartik's journey and his sheer talent, Anupam mentioned, "I get a lot of inspiration from you, Kartik—not just as a senior actor and my young actor, you are a very, very fine actor. You remind me of my early days—you come from a small town, you made it big, and yet, you still carry that sense of amazement. Continue to that. And when you've completed 40 films, I want to see you with the same sense of achievement and amazement every time you receive an award."

The video from the event went viral on Instagram immediately and netizens could not help but agree with Anupam Kher. A comment on the video read, "He is going be the next gen superstar", while another said, "He deserves this appreciation."

Kartik Aaryan has truly been on a roll, his films have been doing really well at the box office and is also being massively appreciated by critics. Over the last couple of years, fans and followers have loved the film choices that Kartik has made and the actor does not fret about experimenting with his roles. His last two films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Chandu Champion' were a hit and he will next be seen opposite Ananya Panday in 'Tu Meri Main Tera'.