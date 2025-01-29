Ananya Panday and Karan Johar's new collaboration with a 'besan' (gram flour) selling company has left social media amused. The two big names, with the most luxurious lifestyle, have partnered with an unlikely and unconventional product giving netizens a field day. As bizarre as it may sound, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar have teamed up with Rajdhani Besan and promoting with utmost conviction.

The video has Ananya and Karan shooting on a set when he demands pakoras, leading Panday to ask "Pakode voh bhi barish ke bina? (Pakoras, and without the rain?)" This leads to KJo getting pakoras made with Rajdhani besan which the two then relish.

Social media amused

"Karan is promoting besan these days! Must be a really very hard time for him," wrote a user. "Who the fuck would go out and buy a besan after seeing KJo and Ananya sell it? If there was a ranked list of all people that knows the least about Besan, KJo and Ananya has to be in the top 5," another user commented.

"Mind you this is the same chic who called curry leaves ko spinach on Kapil's show," read a comment. "They both look like they are in desperate need of money and brand deals. They will do any ad if they are paid," another comment read. "I hope they both know what Besan is," a social media user opined. "Do they spit it our after the ad? Looking at both of them i think that bite might be 90% of their daily calorie intake," another questioned.

"Ananya advertising for besan in western outfit", "I didn't know that besan needed advertisement too", "Height of being fake" were some more comments on the advertisement. The unlikely collaboration has left social media puzzled. What do you think about the ad?