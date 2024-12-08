Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, and Hariharan are all set to enthrall music lovers with their upcoming concert - Triveni: Three Master Performers. Scheduled to take place in various cities including Ahmedabad, Delhi and Indore; the concert is an effort to bring into focus the musical heritage of the country.

As per reports, event organizer Manish Harishankar had reached out to the two actresses to talk about dates and availability. However, the trio have refused to allow Tamannaah Bhatia and Nora Fatehi as the guest performers in their concert. Despite their addition giving a surge to ticket sales and guaranteeing more visiblity, the trio weren't in favour of including the actresses.

Why they declined

"When organiser Manish Harishankar from MH Films proposed including Bollywood actors such as Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia as guest performers, the trio firmly declined. In a discussion with Shankar and Hariharan, the singers emphasised that the essence of Triveni lies in its dedication to presenting the depth and grandeur of Indian music," HT report stated.

"They added that the addition of a Bollywood guest would detract from the concert's artistic vision. Shankar, Hariharan, and Anup shared that if there were to be a guest appearance, it should be by a fellow singer who aligns with the spirit of the event, rather than an actor. They intended to ensure that the focus remains on music," it further added.

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the glory of the love and adulation she received for the song – Aaj Ki Raat from the film - Stree 2. The song has emerged as the biggest chartbuster of the year.