Bigg Boss and their constants have always been in the news for various reasons. How can we possibly forget, Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Mathur? OMG! These two never fail to hog the limelight for various reasons. They always make headlines for something or the other. Be it their sizzling chemistry inside the BB 12 house that set the screen ablaze or their impeccable jodi of teacher and student.

Jasleen shares a wedding picture of hers with Anup without any caption, leaving the fans curious

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and aspiring singer Jasleen Matharu shared two pictures showing veteran singer Anup Jalota and her in a wedding outfit. In the pictures, Jasleen looks resplendent in a dark pink and heavily embroidered silk salwar kameez with jewelry. She was also seen sporting chooda (worn by married women). Sitting next to her is Anup in a sherwani, a shawl and a pagdi (turban).

This raised several eyebrows on social media, and fans couldn't stop themselves from asking them their current relationship status.

Fan-tastic comments

Her fans reacted and wanted to know more; one quizzed: "What is this?" Another wrote: "Married?"

Few actors wished the couple saying, 'God Bless you.'

Another fan noted: "Its movie shooting piks Woh meri Student hay (It is from the shoot of a film, Woh Meri Student Hai)".

The reality behind this photo

Speaking to India Today, Anup Jalota said:

It's not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It's a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am his father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way.

For the unversed, Earlier, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota had pretended to be a couple on Bigg Boss 12. Later, Anup revealed that they share a relationship of a teacher and a student and he was shocked when Jasleen introduced him as her boyfriend while entering the BB house.