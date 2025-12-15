In a shocking turn of events, popular TV actor Anuj Sachdeva was brutally assaulted and hit by a fellow resident outside his Goregaon, Mumbai, society on Sunday evening, December 14. Several videos of Anuj running and crying for help have been shared on social media.

In the viral clips, the resident alleged that Anuj's dog had bitten him, became angry, and repeatedly abused the actor.

The video further showed the man picking up a stick and aggressively hitting Anuj while continuing to abuse him. In anger, the man was heard saying, "Kutte se katwayega?" A woman's voice in the background called out for the watchmen. Soon after, two security guards rushed in and pulled the man away from Anuj.

Anuj recorded the entire incident, during which the man also threatened to kill him. Later, an injured Anuj spoke to the camera, saying that he had been assaulted.

Sharing the video, Anuj wrote, "I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me for parking in the wrong place in the society. Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon W. This person is from A Wing, Flat 602. Kindly share with people who can take action. I am bleeding from my head."

After Anuj shared the video on Instagram, several celebrities expressed concern for the actor in the comments.

Nauheed Cyrusi wrote, "Are you ok? Also, he needs to get help... seriously."

Ishitta Arun said, "@apnanuj are you ok? Please update us. Praying for your safety. Also, we need to identify this man! Anyone who knows, please tag or share widely."

Vivan Bhathena said, "Naam de de.. police case kar de."

Kishwer Merchant commented, "Omg... this is insane... are u ok?"

Many celebrities also urged Anuj to file a complaint against the man and even tagged the Mumbai Police under his post, seeking immediate action.

Who is Anuj Sachdeva?

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for his roles in hit TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, among others. He was reportedly dating TV actor Urvashi Dholakia.