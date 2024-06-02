Of late, people in Maharastra are witnessing road rage cases. After the famous Pune Porch case, another rash driving case came to light.

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai on Saturday night.

According to several reports, the incident transpired near Raveena Tandon's residence in Carter Road, Khar.

The claim

As per reports, Raveena's driver, while attempting to park the car, allegedly knocked down a woman. This sparked outrage from the woman's family.

And the crowd became angry and started assaulting Raveena and her driver.

Raveena pleads, 'Please don't hit me'

To help handle the situation, Raveena Tandon got out of her car to speak with the woman, who didn't seem to calm down and kept accusing her driver of rash driving. However, things didn't go well and the women allegedly pushed and hit Raveena.

One of the accused claims, that she is bleeding profusely as Raveena hit her, but the video doesn't show Raveena hitting or even touching any of the accused.

The video shows Raveena surrounded by the alleged victims and locals, they were seen pushing Raveena and also calling the police, while one of the women shouted, "My nose is bleeding. She (Raveena) assaulted me."

To note, there was no blood or even a faint stain of blood at the spot, as claimed by the women who hovered around Raveena.

In a video shared on social media, Raveena pleaded not to 'hit her' as she tried to defend herself.

What led to rash driving accusations?

In a video posted by freelance reporter Mohsin Shaikh, a relative of the alleged victim said that they were returning from someplace and when they were near the house of Raveena's driver, he hit his mother with a car. When questioned, he (Raveena's driver) started assaulting her.

The truth behind mob assaults Raveena

As per a report, a source close to the actress revealed, "As per CCTV footage, a group of people assaulted Raveena and it was an attempt to enter her house. CCTV footage showed that her car didn't even touch the lady in question. After her car entered the building the mob started demanding the driver come out and speak to them. In the act of trying to stop the mob from lynching her driver and watchman, Raveena tried to intervene and protect them from this group of people. In the process, she has suffered injuries. The driver did not injure the lady as per the viral video doing the rounds on the internet."

Furthermore, "The mob ended up inside the premises of her building and assaulted her. This is a case of personal security being compromised."

The case is closed

As per a report in Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan (Zone 9) said, "The matter has been resolved now. Both parties have told us in writing that they do not want to lodge any complaint against each other."

As per reports, police are investigating whether the driver indeed struck the woman and whether any assault occurred.

So far, Raveena Tandon has not issued a public statement regarding the incident.