Anubhav Sinha is not the one to mince his words. And when it comes to his films, Anubhav has never been the one to let the sanctity of his film be lost amid controversies. The Thappad director recently opened up why the film's trailer was taken off for two days and re-released. He also spoke about Bhushan Kumar allegedly distancing himself from the film.

Why pulled down

"Of course, these changes are obvious. The trailer was off air for two days (and) the changes mentioned are correct. But that reason is the filmmaker's business. There is a sanctity to the film and I would not like to disturb it," he told PTI talking about how it were the changes assigned that made the director and the team take the trailer off youtube.

Director's request

The Anek director also called Bheed a "difficult film". He said that such films are difficult in terms of making and then taking it to the audience. But, called it a responsibility to make such film and also said that it is audiences' responsibility to watch the film. He went on to request everyone, "Need one more help. Please don't think about how it was censored, how it will be released, why the trailer was removed from T-series channel, why Bhushan's (Kumar) name was removed... These are all the battles of the filmmaker. We are fighting, we will fight."

Anubhav Sinha's Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and many more stalwarts. The film is based on the covid lockdown and the exodus that took place from the North.