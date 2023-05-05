Anti-terror measures are need of the hour: Jaishankar at SCO meet

Stating that terrorism is a major threat, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday said that anti-terror measures are the need of the hour.

Speaking at the Shanghai Organisation Corporation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, Jaishankar said that the channels of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked to curb all these activities.

On the second day of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, he welcomed all his counterparts, who are members of the SCO.

He said that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO, and as this menace continues there is a need to take measures to stop terrorism.

Jaishankar also said that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms.

The two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members began here Thursday, with Jaishankar also holding meetings with his counterparts.

Jaishankar also met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and appreciated his support for India's SCO Presidency and added that it is driven by a commitment to secure the SCO.

He laid down the key focus areas, including startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, Buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Established in June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO originally comprised Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became members subsequently.

(With inputs from IANS)