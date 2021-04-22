The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate its own employees, who would be involved in anti-national activities. Led by ADG rank officer, this task force will identify and scrutinise government employees with links to activities that pose threat to the national security.

"To identify such an employee the STF will engage with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such employees, besides taking assistance of Agencies and Department(s) to zero in on the officer," the order reads.

Powers of the STF

The supervising ADG rank officer will scrutinise the activity of the suspected employee under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Indian Constitution. Additional Director General of Police(CID) has been nominated as Chairman of the committee.

In any case, the STF finds a government employee whose activities are deemed anti-national or considered prejudicial to the security of the state, the order states they be terminated from the service and action be taken against them.