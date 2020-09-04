The Defence Ministry on Thursday announced the launch of 'Healthy Air'. This is meant to be an air freshener that boosts immunity and is 'herbal-based'. Developed by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune, the product is now getting a lot of flak online.

Many are unimpressed with the package and how this is being sold to the country.

Healthy Air: Immunity-boosting air freshener

COVID-themed products have flooded the market. However, the Defence Ministry joining the wave was unprecedented. The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that it has launched 'Healthy Air' which is meant to boost immunity and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Made of all-natural ingredients it's said to have no harmful side effects. The product is developed by the Deptt of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune, deemed to be a university.

The release says, "The product is also experimented in Aerodynamic state of the art Laser Based Visualisation Lab for understanding the flow profile, formation of primary aerosol particles, aerosol breakdown thresholds as a function of particle size, particle density etc. It resulted that formation of secondary particles are not noticed which result in poor dispersion of primary particles."

Without any synthetic chemicals or harmful side effects, the Ministry said it would help in the fight against the pandemic. The product can be used everywhere. However, netizens are not only questioning the effectiveness, they're having second thoughts about its packaging as well on Twitter.

Healthy Air is being trolled online, however, the ministry hasn't responded to the concerns yet.