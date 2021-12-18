The Dutch nuclear authority has warned people who wear "anti-5G" pendants to "shield" themselves from radio frequencies radiated by phone towers that these necklaces are highly radioactive. The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) announced a safety notice for ten goods. The safety agency aded that "Exposure to ionising radiation can cause adverse health effects."

These consumer products utilizing radioactive materials are consequently restricted by local law given the potential health danger they pose. Ionizing radiation can harm tissue and DNA, resulting in red skin, for instance. On these specific products, only minimal quantities of radiation have indeed been recorded.

The agecny further went on to add, "However, someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year, 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands. To avoid any risk, the ANVS calls on owners of such items not to wear them from now on."

Fear against 5G roll out

Its is pertinent to note that while governments throughout the world begin to build the infrastructure for 5G internet, a number of organisations have emerged to express concerns about the health implications of mobile phones. Concerns range from questions about the extent of research into the influence of radio frequencies and vicinity to towers to claims that 5G is responsible for anything from headaches to illnesses.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already argued in favour of 5G technology and have inferred that the radiations are perfectly similar to the radio signals produced by 3G and 4G. Notwithstanding this argument, an industry has sprung up around the idea that some types of jewellery, such as one product cited in the Dutch alert that purports to "use pure minerals and volcanic ash taken from the Earth," are safe.

The European block had called on the European Commission to address the consipracy theories around those were leading to arson attacks against Telecom towers.