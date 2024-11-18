Anshula Kapoor has found her own feat as an influencer. Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, recently opened up about parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor's divorce. She spoke about how the separation impacted her and how the perspective of people around her changed. Anshula revealed that people started judging and talking about her upbringing after her parents' divorce.

Boney - Mona's divorce

"Growing up in the 90s, no one really knew what to say when my parents got separated. People started talking about family values, my upbringing etc... I resigned into my own shell, and was trying to figure out what this new normal was all about," she told Hautterfly. Praising her mother, the Kapoor revealed how her mother not only had to take care of the her and Arjun but also managed work and a million other things.

Anshula remembers mother

Anshula called her mother a complete 'army'. "Of course, dad was working, mom was working, Sanjay chachu (Sanjay Kapoor) was working. Eventually, when we moved to our own space, mom had to become a one-person army... She was the caretaker, the love giver, the problem solver, and the breadwinner. She was both parents in one, and it was like she had ten hands to take care of us."

Boney Kapoor got married to Mona Shourie in 1983. However, it is no secret that he soon started having an affair with Sridevi under his own roof. Mona and Boney parted ways and the producer mostly remained unavailable for his two kids – Arjun and Anshula. However, with time and post Mona's death, the family got back together again.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula became the protective elder siblings for Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor post Sridevi's death.