6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesias West Sulawesi province Close
6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province

At least five people were killed on Friday when a tremor hit Afghanistan's Paktika province where a massive earthquake had claimed 1,100 lives earlier this week, authorities said.

"Unfortunately, once again an earthquake hit Gayan district of Paktika province roughly at 10 a.m. on Friday based on the initial information, five people were killed and 11 others wounded," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying in a tweet.

earthquake in Afghanistan
People stand on the rubble of a house damaged in an earthquake in Paktika province, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2022. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua/IANS)IANS

On early Wednesday, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake, deemed to be the deadliest in two decades, struck the districts of Gayan and Barmal. Some 1,600 people were also injured as a result.

The epicentre was 44 km from Khost city and tremors were felt as far away as Pakistan and India.

Afghan earthquake
Afghan earthquakeIANS

More than 1,600 homes were destroyed in the worst-hit Gayan district.

Also Read