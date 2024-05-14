A month after the killing of a non-local worker, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches at 11 locations in three districts namely Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian of south Kashmir.

These searches were conducted by SIA in connection with the ongoing investigation of case, FIR No 87/2024 of Police Station Bijbehara, pertaining to the killing of non-local street vendor Raja Shah on 17 April 2024 at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain a larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing.

During searches, various articles including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized in the case which shall be forensically examined and analyzed during investigation in the case.

Non-local vendor was killed on April 17

Raja Shah, a worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 17 this year.

Unidentified terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries to the non-local worker. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries within minutes. That was the third such attack on non-locals in the Valley so far this year.

On April 8, a non-local cab driver, identified as Dilranjeet Singh was shot and injured by terrorists in Shopian district.

On February 7, terrorists shot dead Amritpal Singh, a worker from Amritsar in Punjab, at the Shalla Kadal locality in the Habba Kadal area of the city here.

Another non-local worker, identified as Rohit Mashi, who also hailed from Amritsar, sustained injuries in the incident and succumbed a day later.

Police attaches properties of 2 more terror handlers based in Pakistan, worth lacs in Baramulla.



In 2024, police in Baramulla has attached properties of 20 terror handlers, worth crores.

Properties of two terror handlers attached in Baramulla

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of two terror handlers based in Pakistan after obtaining attachment orders passed by Sub Judge Uri.

"The attached properties include 1 Kanal & 11 Marlas of land worth lacs belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Nawarunda & Mohd Bashir son of Mir Alam resident of Gowhallan, Uri," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & is linked with case FIR No.82/1999 under section 2/3 EIMCO Act, case FIR No. 34/1999 under sections 354, 323 & 06/2008 under section 2/3 EIMCO Act of Police Station Uri, police said.

"The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/inquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of the Police to combat the terror activities. It is pertinent to mention here that, in the year 2024, police in Baramulla have attached properties of 20 terror handlers, worth crores," police said.