Busting another module of narco-terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested one drug trafficker while another was killed in an accident during a chase by the cops. Cash of nearly Rs 2 crores and heroin were recovered from the vehicle in which the duo was travelling toward Kashmir Valley.

"One person was arrested and another person was run over by an unknown vehicle while on the run who was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries. A preliminary investigation reveals that both persons were involved in the narco trade. An investigation is going on", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Sources said that amount recovered from the possession of the arrested person was collected through the selling of drugs and the accused were going to Kashmir to hand it over to some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfits.

Police chased accused after noticing suspicious movement

A patrolling party of Police Station Udhampur, which was on duty near Gole Mela patrol pump noticed two persons moving suspiciously in a Punjab number vehicle Scorpio number PB08BS-6219.

As the driver of the vehicle tried to dodge the patrol party, cops chased the vehicle. On seeing the police party both persons ran towards the main road and one person while on the run was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and got seriously injured.

Cops immediately shifted the injured person to the district hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and during treatment he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Khalil ur Rehman of Kupwara. His other accomplice namely Jagtar Singh son of Jarnail Singh of Punjab was immediately nabbed and after a thorough search of his vehicle heroine approximately 250 gm was found along with huge cash amounting to Rs 1, 91, 34, 030 of different denominations was recovered.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and an investigation has been set into motion.

According to police preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons were involved in the narco trade. However, a detailed investigation of the case is going on.