Amid the series of maternal deaths in Karnataka, another case came to light in Belagavi city on Monday. The family of the deceased has alleged that the death occurred due to doctors' negligence.

The deceased woman is identified as Vaishali Kotabagi from Gowdawada village near Hukkeri town. She died on Sunday.

The family has also alleged that the death occurred due to the prescribed medicines.

According to police, the deceased Vaishali suffered labour pain four days ago and was taken to the Hukkeri Taluk Hospital. As the doctor was not available, she was shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

Vaishali gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday. She had undergone cesarean surgery. On Sunday morning, Vaishali developed chest pain and was subsequently admitted to the ICU. She, however, passed away.

The family cried foul play and demanded answers from hospital authorities over the sudden death. They refused to hand over the dead body to conduct the post-mortem and the body was sent to the mortuary after BIMS staff requested them.

The deceased had celebrated her marriage anniversary five days ago. The family has demanded an investigation into the death case. The police stated that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to proceed in the case.

Karnataka BJP had launched an attack on the state's Congress-led government during the winter session over maternal deaths reported across the state. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the situation in the state has become so dire that women fear setting foot in government-run hospitals.

Talking about maternal deaths in the Legislative Council, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao appealed for stronger regulation of the powerful pharmaceutical lobby in the country. "I want to convey that drug-related laws are not strong. There is no history of action being taken against pharmaceutical companies."

The case of maternal deaths has been handed over for judicial investigation by the Congress government.

The incidents of maternal deaths have been reported from the government hospitals of Ballary, Raichur and other districts in north and central Karnataka.

(With inputs from IANS)