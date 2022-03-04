Another Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine's capital Kyiv while trying to escape Kyiv, said Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday. The first Indian casualty was a Karnataka student who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

The second student was taken to a hospital and his condition is not known. "We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting," General (Retd) VK Singh told ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka was killed in Kharkiv, when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store just before taking a train out of the city.

Still, around 1,700 students are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine, said VK Singh, who is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to over evacuation of Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," General Singh told ANI.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated so far since the war began 9 days ago and about 6,000 of them, mostly students, have been flown back home under "Operation Ganga".