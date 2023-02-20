Turkey and Syria are still reeling under the devastation caused by the earthquakes earlier this month, but another jolt struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), it was a magnitude 6.4 earthquake at a depth of two kilometers.

The earthquake hit Turkey's southern province of Hatay, which was the worst affected region in the earlier quake. The tremors hit the town of Defne a few minutes past 8 PM local time, according to the Guardian. As per videos circulating on social media, people can be seen running for shelter. A video from the Hatay airport shows a chaotic scene of people ducking in fear.

"It was the first day we'd decided to stay in our house as it's just one floor, and I was using our heater to try and stay warm, demonstrating what to do in case another earthquake happened," Ata Koşar in the Hatay town of Ekinci, who lost his brother, his sister-in-law and his nephew in the first earthquake, was quoted as saying.

There has been no word on the casualties from the latest earthquake, but damages have been reported.

The powerful quake comes hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that the US would help Turkey for as long as it takes in wake of the deadly earthquakes. Many countries have extended support in rescue and relief operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. India was among the first few countries which had sent rescue teams to the affected nations, within hours of the massive earthquake hitting the region.

Turkey earthquake aftermath

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

The death toll from two major earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6 has risen to 40,642, the country's disaster agency said. A total of 430,000 people were evacuated from the earthquake area.

This is a developing story...