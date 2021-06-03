On June 3, DGP Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta took to Twitter to set forth that any act of violence against frontline warriors will not be tolerated in the state. His response came forth after a young doctor Seuj Kumar Senapati on day two of his duty at a rural hospital in Udali, Assam fell victim to the fury of patient attendants who had lost a family member to COVID-19. The video of the incident made its way to the authorities soon after who arrested 24 members for their impulsive act.

"UPDATE on the barbaric attack on Dr Senapati posted in Udali.@Hojai_Police has rounded up 24 people involved in the attack. A strong case is being made against them. Like we said yday, no attack on #FrontlineWarriors will be tolerated."

Angry attendants chase hiding doctors, beat up one with utensils, harm hospital property

Dr Senapati narrated the incident that occurred on June 1 at Udali Covid Care Center in Assam's Hojai district to MOJO Story, an independent news platform while being hospitalized at Nagaon Civil Hospital.

"I had duty from 1:30 pm and reached on time. At 2, attendants called me, when I reached, the patient had already expired. Attendants started ravaging hospital property, broken benches, and glasses. They chased doctors, we tried to hide wherever we could. I was found and beaten mercilessly by utensils and sticks."

Helpless Karnataka doctors face the rage of furious family members too

On June 2, 50-year-old Pediatrician Dr Deepak who was treating a six-year-old child for dengue in Chikkamagaluru's Tarikere town was brutally attacked by his family upset over the death of the patient after he developed complications and was referred to a Shivamogga hospital. According to a report by Scroll, the accused were arrested within 18 hours, however, the doctor is in a critical condition.

On May 25, TImes News reported the case of a female doctor at VIMS Hospital in Ballari, Karnataka who was assaulted by a relative of a Covid patient. Captured on camera, the incident showed Thippeswamy M (33), the assailant, arguing with Dr Priyadarshini inside the Covid ward before assaulting her.

Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors demand a state-level legal cell

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to demand a separate state-level legal cell to tackle the rising cases. The letter to the CM (a copy of which was shared on its social media handle) cited that in the last 8-10 months, 12 cases of attacks on frontline workers treating covid-19 patients have been registered. It also provided the government with details of all cases along with video footage.

"Formation of a state-level legal cell and its presence at the district-level too is the need of the hour. The increasing number of cases of assault on doctors is a serious threat to our basic fundamental 'right to safety'. Any threat to our right to safety and right to discharge our duties will not be tolerated," wrote Dr Dayanand Sagar, president, KARD.