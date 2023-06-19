Just two days after the Karnataka government transferred and posted ten IAS officers, including Pallavi Akurathi, who was appointed as Additional Mission Director of Sakala Mission, the state government has ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS officers.
The new posts have been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director of Municipal Administration under 12 of IAS (pay) Rules, 2016 in the Senior Scale of IAS as included in the Schedule-II-B of the said Rules.
Below is the list of IAS officers transferred and posted as per order dated June 19, 2023:
- Jawaid Akhtar, IAS (KN: 1989) Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department (Medical Education), Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders. Naveen Raj Singh, IAS, has been transferred.
- B.C.Sateesha, IAS (KN: 2012) Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu District, Madikeri is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, Bengaluru relieving Dr. Shiva Shankara N., IAS from concurrent charge.
- Dr. Gopal Krishna H.N., IAS (KN:2012) waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Joint Director (Reforms), Karnataka Municipal Data Society, Bengaluru, relieving Preeti Gehlot, IAS from concurrent charge.
- Dr. Shivashankara N., IAS (KN:2012) Managing Director, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District, Benglauru vice Latha R., IAS transferred.
- Akram Pasha, IAS (KN:2012) Commissioner for Labour, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Kolar District, Kolar vice Venkat Raja., IAS transferred.
- Gangu Bai Ramesh Manakar., IAS (KN:2012) waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, State Information Commission, Bengaluru in the existing vacancy.
- Latha R., IAS (KN:2012) Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders Secretary, Karnataka State Women Commission, Bengaluru relieving Kavitha S. Mannikeri, IAS from concurrent charge.
- Venkat Raj, IAS (KN:2013) Deputy Commissioner, Kolar District, Kolar is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Kodagu District, Madikeri vice Dr. Sateesha B C., IAS transferred.
- Fouzia Taranum B.,IAS (KN:2015) Controller of Examinations, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi District, Kalaburagi vice Yeshwanth V.Gurukar., IAS transferred.
- Nagaraja N.M., IAS (KN:2OI6) waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Project Director, Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society, Bengaluru relieving J.Manjunath. IAS from concurrent charge.
- Bhanwar Singh Meena, IAS (KN:2017) General Manager, Resettlement & Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayath, Kalaburagi District vice Dr. Girish Dilip Badole, IAS transferred.
- Lingamurthy G., IAS (KN:2017) Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders Managing Director, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru vice Shivaprasad P.R., IAS transferred.
- Dr. Girish Dilip Badole. IAS (KN:2OI8), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayath, Kalaburagi District is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders Controller of Examination. Karnataka Public Service Commission, Bengaluru vice Fouzia Taranum B., IAS transferred.
- Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah, IAS (KN:2020) waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Commissioner, Hampi World Heritage area Management Authority, Vijayanagara District.