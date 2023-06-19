Just two days after the Karnataka government transferred and posted ten IAS officers, including Pallavi Akurathi, who was appointed as Additional Mission Director of Sakala Mission, the state government has ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS officers.

The new posts have been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director of Municipal Administration under 12 of IAS (pay) Rules, 2016 in the Senior Scale of IAS as included in the Schedule-II-B of the said Rules.

Below is the list of IAS officers transferred and posted as per order dated June 19, 2023: