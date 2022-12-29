Mid-air fights are becoming a regular affair. Frequent instances of brawls, arguments and street-style fights have come as a shock and there seems to be no end to this unnecessary trend. Another video of a street-style fight, which broke out between passengers on a Bangkok to Kolkata flight, has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, an argument took a violent turn between passengers on Thai Smile Airway flight on Tuesday, December 27. Two men are first seen arguing even as the flight attendant tries to calm them. Paying no heed to the in-flight crew, one of the passengers starts thrashing the other. Soon, his friends join him and the passenger is seen getting beaten up by six men. The violent behaviour of the passengers went out of the crew's control as they could be seen in panic and fear.

Shockingly, one of the men is seen holding the other passenger's hair and slapping him red. Other passengers are shocked, but no one could interfere. The whole episode was recorded by one of the passengers onboard the flight.

Watch the video below:

Bangkok To kolkata flight ??? pic.twitter.com/8KyqIcnUMX — Munna _Yadav ?%FB (@YadavMu91727055) December 28, 2022

Netizens aghast

As the video of the incident was shared on social media platforms, netizens expressed shock of yet another instance of mid-flight conflict. The actions of the passengers involved in the brawl has drawn strong criticism, who have called it "pathetic", "shameful" and demanded serious action.

Thai Smile Airways hasn't commented on the incident and if any action had been taken against the passengers. CISF and DGCA said no report of the incident was registered at Kolkata Airport.

Not the first incident

Similar incidents in recent past have shocked many. Last week, a viral video showed a fierce argument between an IndiGo air hostess and a passenger over a minor issue of the choice of meals offered mid-flight. The passenger's rude and insulting behaviour caused one of the crew members to break down into tears, which forced the crew lead to step in and make a stand.

In another incident, another video of a man causing a ruckus onboard a flight in India went viral. The man can be seen shouting at a fellow passenger. The video was shared widely with the caption "the streets have taken to the skies". And with the frequent occurrence of such instances, it may as well be the case.