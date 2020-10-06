After BJP Councillor Manish Shukla was shot dead, another West Bengal BJP Spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya attacked in Diamond Harbour area. Car was allegedly vandalised by goons.

Protests erupted after a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Shukla was shot dead night near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place on BT Road, barely few metres away from the local police station. Police sources said Shukla was shot multiple times in the back and upper torso. He was immediately taken to a private hospital on the EM Bypass where he was declared brought dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants came on motorcycles and their faces were covered with masks and helmets. Two other BJP workers also sustained bullet injuries during the attack as they tried to save Shukla. BJP's West Bengal unit has already called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Barrackpore area on Monday in protest against the murder.