Foiling nefarious design of terrorists to execute selective killings in Kashmir Valley, Srinagar police on Monday arrested two-hybrid terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) and seized a huge cache of weapons. Arms recovered from the arrested terrorists included 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds, and one silencer.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that two hybrid terrorists of TRF were arrested from the Chanapora area.

According to police, the arrested terrorists were planning target killings as 15 pistols were recovered from their possession and these weapons are to be used in hit and run cases.

First time in the last couple of years, such a huge consignment of weapons has been recovered from the possession of the terrorists active in Kashmir Valley.

Instead of AK-47 rifles, terrorists use pistols to execute the selective killing

As part of their evil designs, terrorists are using pistols instead of AK-47 rifles to execute selective and targeted killings of cops and members of the minority community in Kashmir Valley.

Reports said that forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered more pistols than AK-47s in recent times. Sources said that the terrorist organizations are facing a shortage of weapons, which forced them to use pistols instead of assault rifles.

Reports said that terrorists who hold senior posts in terror outfits are getting AK-47s but young recruits are mainly given pistols. The use of pistols is frequent due to the shortage of assault guns. In the recent selective killings of unarmed cops and citizens, terrorists used pistols and attacked victims from the point-blank range.

On April 19, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds, and five grenades, were recovered from Hajam Mohallah of Taad Karnah in Kupwara district in north Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC).

Terrorists involved in killing Sarpanch arrested

With the arrest of three terrorists, the police solved the killing of a Sarpanch in the Goshbugh area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to police, Independent Sarpanch of Panchayat Goshbugh Manzoor Ahmad Bangoo was killed by terrorists on April 15, a few minutes before Iftari.

"During investigation names of three suspects namely Noor Mohammad Yatoo son of Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray son of Mohammad Akbar Parray, and Ashiq Hussain Parray son of Abdul Rahman Parray, all residents of Goshbugh Pattan, were surfaced and the trio was arrested", police said.

Terrorist in judicial custody gave directions to killers

The arrested persons revealed that they were in contact with one Mohammad Afzal Lone, an OGW of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who is presently in judicial custody.

Lone had directed his close aid Noor Mohammad Yatoo to motivate two persons from his area to join the terror ranks and he, in turn, contacted Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussian Parray, both residents of Goshbugh, and motivated them to join terror ranks.

"Yatoo directed the duo along with his brother in law Mehraj-ud-din Dar son of Sona Ullah Dar of Gund Jehangir Hajin Bandipora to meet Lone personally."

All the three met Lone who motivated them and set targets, the police said, adding, Lone also gave different assignments to them.

Goshbugh Sarpanch killing conspiracy unravelled 3 hybrid terrorists of LeT arrested 3 pistols among arms & ammunition recovered.

"After a few days, Lone sent arms and ammunition (two pistols, two hand grenades, and two magazines with live bullets) to Yatoo through Mehrajuddin Dar for Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Parray with the directions to kill politically affiliated persons especially Sarpanches of the Pattan area."

Meanwhile, Lone and his other three associates were arrested in connection with the Palhalan grenade blast case.

"Their arrest delayed the actions of the three and they remained dormant until two local terrorists namely Umer Lone and Gulzar Ganie of Wussan Pattan, who had recently infiltrated from Pakistan after doing training of arms and ammunition approached the trio and asked them about the arms and ammunition and the tasks given," the police said.

"Subsequently the conspirators set the target and carried recee of the Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bungroo and set a particular date for his killing", police said, adding, "On that particular day, Ashiq talked to terrorist Umer Lone through Facebook messenger and briefed him about the plan which the terrorists executed on April 15 by killing the Sarpanch in the orchards of Chanderhama Pattan".