Foiling another attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to disrupt the ongoing election process in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Friday arrested a dreaded terrorist of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznave Force (JKGF) along with explosives. The terrorist was arrested by security forces at the Potha bypass area of Poonch district.

A spokesperson of J&K police said that a joint Naka of police, Army, and CRPF was laid at Potha bypass on the outskirts of Poonch town after getting input about the movement of some suspects in the area.

During the search, the security personnel noticed a person coming from Surankot towards Potha in a suspicious manner.

The police spokesman further stated that on seeing the security forces the suspect tried to escape however, the alert forces apprehended him.

During the search, a blue bag containing three hand grenades, explosive substance, and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession, he said.

Arrested terrorist was in touch with a PoJK-based handler.

During the preliminary investigation, the identity of the arrested terrorist was established as Mohammad Shabir son of Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Daryala Nowshera. The arrested terrorist was in touch with a Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) based handler Azim Khan alias Mudeer who directed him to pick up consignment from the Surankot town.

Although cops are tightlipped over the outcome of the interrogation of the arrested terrorists, it is believed that Shabir was asked to hand over grenades to another terrorist to disrupt the election process in the border town of Poonch. Police have taken cognisance and more arrests are expected.

Search operation launched in Poonch

A comprehensive search operation was launched in the Poonch border district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, following a brief but intense encounter between security forces and terrorists on Thursday night.

Acting on credible intelligence, the security forces launched a targeted operation in the Dodi forest area, where they engaged with the terrorists in a brief but fierce exchange of fire.

Following the encounter, the security forces discovered a makeshift hideout used by the terrorists, which was subsequently busted.

During the search, they recovered several items, including an AK rifle, indicating the presence of armed terrorists in the area.

In the wake of this encounter, a massive search operation was launched to track down and neutralize the militants suspected to be hiding in the region. The operation involved multiple security agencies and personnel, who combed the area thoroughly to ensure that no terrorist escaped or was left behind.

Infiltration attempt foiled on LoC three days back.

Three days back, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in the Laam sector of the Nowshera sub-division of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating two heavily armed terrorists.

Two Pakistani terrorists were trying to sneak into this side of the LoC through the Laam sector of the Nowshera area of Rajouri district.