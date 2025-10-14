Popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who set the screen ablaze with her sensuous dance number Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2, is once again making headlines. And no, this time it's not about her personal or professional life. The actor has often spoken about facing racism in the industry for her fair skin tone.

Tamannaah has frequently been labelled as milky white. However, the actor has time and again called out netizens and the media for racism.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, known for his unfiltered opinions, has stirred controversy yet again with a remark about Tamannaah Bhatia during a recent interview.

Recently, on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast on YouTube, Annu Kapoor discussed watching a clip of Aaj Ki Raat. When the host asked whether he liked the song and if he admired Tamannaah, his response raised eyebrows.

Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)."

The host then said that she claimed that Tamannaah mentioned that kids watch her song Aaj Ki Raat to eat and sleep peacefully.

Annu Kapoor said, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain... 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai... And he is 11 year old budha (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.)"

Annu continued, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."

Needless to say, Annu Kapoor's milky body remark didn't sit well with netizens, and they slammed him left, right and centre. Many called him vulgar and cheap.

One wrote, "Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grandchildren?"

The next one wrote, "Wth! This man gives tharki vibes (This man gives creepy vibes)."

Another shared, "Ashleel hai ye (he is vulgar)." One comment read, "What kind of language is that?"

"Apni beti ko bhi aisee hi bologe (Will you say this to your own daughter)," another questioned.

Earlier this year, Tamannaah responded to a question on her casting in the supernatural thriller Odela 2 when a journalist called her milky beauty. She said, "You are saying milky beauty, but why did you looked at a milky beauty and think that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us."

She added, "Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who does not look at women like that. He looks at women like a divine. Divine can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful. A woman can be many, many things."

Work Front

Tamannaah was last seen in the web show Do You Wanna Partner, where she played a woman launching a beer startup.