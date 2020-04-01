Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is some good news for fans of actress Anne Hathaway. The starlet is all set to feature next in an adaptation of "French Children Don't Throw Food," as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on the autobiography from American journalist Pamela Druckerman, revolving around the secret behind France's astonishingly well-behaved children. The project is being financed by StudioCanal while Blueprint Picture are set to produce it.

Meanwhile, the story of the project is reportedly described as "Julie & Julia" in tone and follows the life of an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband's job and raises a family there. Like every woman, she tries her best to balance her family and career. However, she ends up battling her feelings because she is apparently failing at both. Soon, she ends up observing her French neighbours and friends to uncover the secrets behind raising well-behaved French children. She ends up discovering that no matter hoe perfect things and people might appear to be, they have their own set of problems.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern have written the most recent draft of the adaptation and we cannot wait to see Anne in the film soon.

The actress is currently been seen n the Joan Didion adaptation "The Last Thing He Wanted from Dee Rees" for Netflix. She also has Robert Zemeckis' "The Witches" remake in the pipeline, wherein she plays the Grand High Witch.