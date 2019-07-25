The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman. She announced the same on Instagram as she shared a picture of her visible baby bump. Further delving a little into the details of infertility and conception hell, Hathaway stated how neither of her pregnancies has been an easy feat.

Taking to Instagram, Hathaway shared a lovely mirror selfie with her flaunting a tiny baby bump. She captioned the image as, "It's not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2 ⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love." Although the sex of the baby is still a mystery, it is one suspense that we don't mind dealing with. Hathaway has often been very private about her personal life so it is not surprising that she will keep the sex of her second baby a secret till the due date at least.

Anne Hathaway along with her husband of seven years, Adam Shulman, first became parents in 2016 to a beautiful baby boy, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in 2016. Earlier as she discussed pregnancy and the difficulty surrounding it, Hathaway spoke to The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "I'm not perfect, but if I'm frustrated or distracted, I'm good at making sure he's safe and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him. Further speaking about the harshness of motherhood, I fall short every day, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it, I'm going to learn from it."

Parenting has not been an easy feat but Hathaway found an ideal way to communicative effectively with her son, by taking a leaf out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton's parenting books. "They get down on the child's level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered," she explained to the newspaper. "I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan," she added. We can't wait to see more of Hathaway's pregnancy pictures!