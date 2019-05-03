Anne Hathaway bared her torso in nothing but a jacket for Shape magazine. The "Dark Knight Rises" actress looked effortlessly chic in the ensemble. Anne wore no shirt underneath the jacket, teasing her bare assets.

The actress was almost topless, the jackets barely covering her torso. Anne Hathaway is promoting her latest movie, the Hustle with Rebel Wilson. The Hustle is a remake of a comedy classic called Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

Speaking to Shape magazine, Anne said: 'Finding yourself takes as long as it takes, and I'm still in the process,' said the brunette. Anne Hathaway looked gorgeous in the shirtless look.

Anne Hathaway shot to fame with her role in The Princess Diaries and went on to win an Oscar. Speaking about her role in The Hustle, she said, 'For the role, I put on an accent that I think sounds more like Stewie from Family Guy than Julie Andrews, but that's intentional,' the New York native told the publication. 'Josephine is an affected person, so I wanted her to have a slightly fake accent.' Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are taking the roles immortalized by Michael Caine and Steve Martin and gender-bending them. Hollywood has been greenlighting remakes of old classics with all-female casts in recent years like Ghostbusters and Ocean's 8.

Though it is unlikely that The Hustle will come close to the classic comedy that was Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, it might still be a hilarious movie thanks to its two leading ladies. The Hustle will hit theatres on May 9. You can check out the pics here: