Often, when it comes to telling stories, filmmakers don't find the right space and location. That affects their state of mind which plays a vital role in the building of the script. To help filmmakers overcome that, Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema have come together to do something big. They have come together and launched the ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad.

What does it comprise?

This state-of-the-art ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility promises to revolutionize the production process for filmmakers.

The technology used in the setup is cutting-edge, featuring high brightness, curved LED wall spanning 60 ft in width and 20 ft in height, 2.3 mm dot-pitch, with ultra-high refresh rate and wide colour gamut. Top- of-the-line AOTO LED displays, state-of-the-art camera tracking using stYpe's RedSpy, and powerful, custom-built rendering systems using Unreal Engine allow for real-time rendering of complex photorealistic virtual locations.

How do they help?

Filmmakers can now seamlessly blend real and virtual elements and shoot scenes in various locations worldwide without the need to physically relocate. They also can manipulate weather and lighting to their liking, giving them greater creative control.

The ANR Virtual Production Stage has been conducting tests since October 2022 and has already been used to shoot multiple movies, ads, and music videos. With its comprehensive workflow solution, the facility now offers filmmakers unprecedented flexibility and control, allowing them to achieve their creative goals without any limitations.