Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will light the screens this Diwali. The Tamil movie will release worldwide on Wednesday, 3 November.

The film has an ensemble cast comprising Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Vela Ramamoorthy, Sathyan among many others. Nayanthara, who had romanced the superstar in Darbar, has paired up with Rajini in this flick.

Siruthai Siva-directorial movie has D Imman's music. Annaatthe Annaatthe, Saara Saara Kaatrae, and A for Annaatthe song from the Tamil film has struck a chord with the listeners. The film has Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Story and Review:

It is a rural entertainer packed with necessary commercial ingredients. Rajinikanth plays the role of a loving brother Kaalaiyan while Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the role of his sister. He goes to any extent to protect his sister. His sister leaves the house after marriage and his life changes once a thug (Jagapathi Babu) enters his life. How he seeks revenge against him forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The Rajinikanth-starrer has piqued a lot of interest with its teaser and trailer. The promos have indicated that it is a complete commercial entertainer which can be enjoyed by mass and family audiences. Hence, expectations are riding high on the flick.

Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations? Check out in viewers response below: