Veteran social activist Kisan Baburao Hazare alias Anna Hazare on Friday cancelled his planned hunger from Saturday morning against the three new central agricultural laws.

The 83-year-old social crusader announced his decision this evening in the presence of Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I have been doing such 'andolan' (agitation) on various issues for a long time. It is not a crime to protest peacefully... I have been raising the farmers' issue for three years," Hazare said, after a meeting with Fadnavis.

Supports farmer issues

He reiterated that farmers commit suicide because they don't get the right remuneration for their crops, besides other issues.

"The government has decided to increase the MSP (Minimum Support Price) by 50 per cent - I have got the letter to the effect," he told reporters, and declared the withdrawal of his fast from January 30.

(With inputs from IANS)