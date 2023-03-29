Recently, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was on a vacation with family in South Africa. The actress is also back with season three of one of the most popular social media talk shows What Women Want, where she discusses women's issues, fashion, love, lifestyle, and more with celebrities.

Kareena also interviews men and women who advocate women's rights and work towards helping them progress. Bebo is currently grabbing headlines for her popular talk show, where she recently interviewed Ranbir Kapoor. Recently at an event, Bebo was taken aback when she was perplexed about the cake which she had to cut.

The video of Kareena cutting the cake which looks like a replica of a slipper was shared by various paparazzi accounts.

What was there on the clip?

In the clip that is doing the rounds, Bebo was shown two chappals and she was asked to guess which one is a cake and which one is the real cake. The two looked identical which left Kareena amused.

On a table in front of her, a real slipper and a sandal cake which was a replica were kept. Reacting to the 'joota' cake, Kareena said, "I am scared to eat this."

Her first reaction and her look left everyone in the room in splits.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens trolled the actress.

One user wrote, "Chappal khayegi bebo." (Will she eat Sandal).

The second one mentioned, "Who keeps sandals near to cake, so unhygienic."

The third one wrote, "Yahi bacha tha, Chappal Khaane ke din aa gaye." (This is only left now, Bebo will eat sandal).

What did Kareena wear for the event?

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning as ever, she looked gorgeous in an orange off-shoulder dress.

Work front

She will be seen in the film 'The Crew' co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women.