Anmol Ambani has tied the knot with Khrisha Shah. The Son of industrialist Anil Ambani and Tina Munim got married to ladylove over the weekend in Mumbai. The wedding was a grand affair with the biggest socialites of the industry present. The Bachchans also marked their presence looking every bit royal. Nita Ambani and Tina Munim Ambani also stole the limelight with their regal dressing.

Bigwigs at the wedding

Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy, and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli, and Isha Ambani also attended the wedding festivities. Pinky Reddy, the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy also shared several pictures from the wedding. Khrisha Shah's pre-wedding function pictures have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Emotional note for the bride

"The biggest and most meaningful gift my father could have ever given to Karan and me. To be able to give away our little sister to Anmol was nothing short of emotional... My dearest Papa. You were missed beyond words, your presence felt more than ever. And yet this might have been the closest the 5 of us have ever felt like a family," Krisha's sister wrote.

Anmol Ambani is a director at Reliance Capital. Khrisha Shah is the CEO and co-founder of Dysco.