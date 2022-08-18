Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is at present enjoying her vacation with her husband Vicky Jain in Goa. In order to give a sneak peek to her fans and followers, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress shared a few pictures from the beach holiday on her social media handle. Ankita looked extremely stunning in the pictures as she dons a blue cutout dress but what caught the attention was an apparent 'baby bump'.

'She is pregnant. I'm 100 percent sure'

Sharing the images on her Instagram account, Ankita wrote: "I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be." Following the post, the netizens wondered if Ankita was pregnant as they spotted a baby bump in her photos. One fan, who failed to control the excitement, asked, "Are you pregnant, my dear?" "She is pregnant. I'm 100 percent sure," wrote another user.

Rakhi Sawant says 'She is going to be mommy'

The reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the media. During an interview with News18 Showsha, Rakhi Sawant spilled the beans when was asked a secret about Ankita. She said, "She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don't know what the truth is."

Later she was also heard saying, "I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve," she had said.

Ankita Lokhande had dated businessman, Vicky Jain, for a long time, and it was in December 2021, when they decided to tie the knot. The couple's wedding was a four-day-long grand affair along with friends and family members.