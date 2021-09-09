In a tragic development, on Wednesday, Dr. Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany passed away. The reason for death remains unknown. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condoled the death of the Indian diplomat.

Offering condolences, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs wrote on Twitter, "We sincerely condole passing away of Dr. Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany. A dedicated, hardworking & considerate officer, Dr. Kumar has displayed exemplary character & commitment in all her assignments. Her service to the nation is greatly valued."

We extend sincere condolences to her family, who are in our thoughts & prayers. She will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to her family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 8, 2021

Before joining the prestigious Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Dr. Anju pursued MBBS before joining the foreign service. Tributes and condolences poured in on Twitter.