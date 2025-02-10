Anjana Sukhani might not have had a glorious career in Bollywood but she did gain popularity with the few films she did. After being away from the limelight, the diva is back in news. And this time for making some shocking revelations about director Nikhil Advani and the days when she was shooting for Salaam - E – Ishq.

Kept in the dark

Anjana has recently revealed in an interview that she was not told about the kissing scene with Anil Kapoor up until the last minute. The Laal Ishq actress left everyone shocked when she revealed that the kissing scene wasn't there in the script and she came to know about it at the last minute when she had gone to shoot the scene.

Sukhani further called Nikhil Advani 'mean' and 'harsh' and also added that no one would dare to do something like this to a star kid but take the freedom to do it to outsiders. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anjana said that she was told about the scene right when she was going to do a scene with Anil Kapoor.

No time to prepare mentally

The actress added that she was not given any time to prepare for it mentally. "I was not told about the kiss, right till the end, until we were walking on the set to do the scene, I was not told. This wouldn't happen with a star kid, right?" Anjana said. Further talking about why she didn't resist it then, the actress said she feared she would be replaced and wasn't in a position to do question it.

"I understand as an actor, yes, of course, if a script demands, you have to be open about... if a scene is demanding that there will be a kiss, it's fair enough. I am saying, at least inform. Mentally, I need to be prepared in my head. At the end of the day, this is still some kind of intimacy and I think that was... I think I have carried that for a very long time," she told the website.