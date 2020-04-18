Anjali Ameer is widely touted as the first transgender actress in the Indian film industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the Tamil movie Peranbu, and later she appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. The actress has once again grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences with her recent photoshoot images that were shared online.

Photoshoot amid coronavirus lockdown

As entire India is locked down due to coronavirus scare, Anjali Ameer conducted the photoshoot from her home. These photos were taken using a mobile phone, and in the images, Anjali looked more glamourous than never before.

In these lockdown images, Anjali Ameer can be seen wearing black costumes, and a little cleavage is visible in all the photos.

Anjali, herself shared these images on her Facebook page, and captioned it 'Coronation Madness'. The images have already gone viral on social media platforms, and people are praising the actress for her stunning looks and adorable wardrobe selection.

Anjali Ameer pursuing her educational career

Even though Anjali is now a known celebrity, the actress is also continuing her education which was stopped abruptly when she identified herself as a female during her teenage. As per reports, the actress is currently pursuing her graduation at Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode.

Close sources to the actress reveal that Anjali Ameer is trying to balance her career both as an actress and as a social activist working for the transgender community. On the work front, the actress is all set to play herself in her biopic that will go on floors soon. In the film, Anjali will act both as a boy and a girl, and it will narrate the hardship she had faced in her life. More details about this upcoming biographic film will be unveiled in the coming months.